Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,115 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

