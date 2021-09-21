Sei Investments Co. Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

IWB opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

