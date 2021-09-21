Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,386 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,589 shares of company stock worth $16,500,457. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of PHR opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

