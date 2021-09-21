Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $646.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $628.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.60. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $345.19 and a fifty-two week high of $677.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.