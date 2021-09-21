Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,937 Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atotech were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $71,263,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $30,504,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. CL King began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of ATC opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

