SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 21st

SEMrush’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. SEMrush had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

SEMR stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

