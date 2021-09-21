Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.60. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 18,399 shares trading hands.

SENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

