Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.73

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.73 and traded as low as $4.01. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 54,835 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.39% of Sequential Brands Group worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc engages in promoting, marketing, and licensing portfolio of consumer brands. It provides fashion, home, athletic, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe’s Jeans, Heelys, and GAIAM. It offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

