Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SHALY opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. Shangri-La Asia has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $22.51.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.