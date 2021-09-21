Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SHALY opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. Shangri-La Asia has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

