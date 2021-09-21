Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHG stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

