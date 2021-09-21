Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Rises By 25.6%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.25. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.53%.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

