Short Interest in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Increases By 33.3%

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 99.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

