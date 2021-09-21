Short Interest in Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Drops By 19.2%

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFFY opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Affymax has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded on July 20, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

