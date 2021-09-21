Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Expands By 47.0%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. On average, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $29,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Run Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,408,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,376,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.