Short Interest in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Increases By 21.2%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,130. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,112 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,304,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.