Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Decreases By 25.0%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 208,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

