Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 34.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $93.91.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
