Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 34.1%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $93.91.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

