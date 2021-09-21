Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Decreases By 19.6%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 15,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chinh Chu bought 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock valued at $22,000,383 over the last three months. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

