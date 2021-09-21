Short Interest in EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Drops By 32.7%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS YAYO opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. EVmo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 4.26.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

