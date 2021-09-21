Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Rises By 45.0%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FEX opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.88.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 117,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,075,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.