Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Decreases By 24.5%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,431. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 229,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 194,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluent by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 47,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fluent by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

