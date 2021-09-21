Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Expands By 33.8%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the August 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

FSP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,065. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $486.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

