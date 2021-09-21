Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Expands By 41.5%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GreenShift stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. GreenShift has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.44.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

