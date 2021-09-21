Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Grows By 39.2%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the August 15th total of 225,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

OTCMKTS:IPOAF traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

