Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Grows By 26.0%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,750,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 16,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE BEKE traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 506,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,109. KE has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70.

Get KE alerts:

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 4.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.