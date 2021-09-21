Short Interest in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Decreases By 27.1%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 22.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $21,080,957.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNBE stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 368,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.