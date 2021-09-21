Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Increases By 46.5%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

loanDepot stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

