Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Increases By 46.5%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
loanDepot stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $5,963,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
