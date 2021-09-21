Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Declines By 32.7%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
