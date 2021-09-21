Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Increases By 41.9%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

MJDLF stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

