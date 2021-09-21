Short Interest in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Increases By 23.9%

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MANH opened at $156.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

