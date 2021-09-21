Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Drops By 31.4%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 49,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,817. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,070 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,538.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

