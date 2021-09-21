Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Drops By 31.4%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 49,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,817. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.