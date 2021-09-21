Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Drops By 28.0%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:MOVE traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 113,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,160. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21. Movano has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOVE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,986,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

