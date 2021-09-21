Short Interest in National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Rises By 36.5%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the August 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NBGIF remained flat at $$2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Bank of Greece in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

