Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Declines By 30.2%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 406,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 413,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:NMR remained flat at $$5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,177. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 540,747.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,237 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $3,069,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 195,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

