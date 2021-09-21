Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Grows By 44.2%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PALAF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
