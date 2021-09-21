Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Grows By 44.2%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PALAF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing exploration and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

