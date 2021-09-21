Short Interest in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rises By 36.3%

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. 697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,201. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,282,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

