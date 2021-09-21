Short Interest in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Expands By 40.6%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rafael by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rafael by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rafael by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rafael by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Rafael stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 2.29. Rafael has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

