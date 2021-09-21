Short Interest in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Decreases By 23.6%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 901,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,060. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.58.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLS shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

