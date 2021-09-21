Short Interest in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Drops By 23.8%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the August 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Service Co. International by 8.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,697. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

