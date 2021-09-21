Short Interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Decreases By 33.2%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

