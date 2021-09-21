Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Increases By 24.6%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 517.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Source Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOR opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

