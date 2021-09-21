Short Interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expands By 26.2%

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

