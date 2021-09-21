Short Interest in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expands By 26.2%

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.
Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.37.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
