Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Decreases By 19.7%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 194,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,566,000 after buying an additional 1,231,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,940,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $467.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.