Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 45.5%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Turmalina Metals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.
About Turmalina Metals
Featured Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.