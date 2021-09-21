Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 45.5%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Turmalina Metals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

