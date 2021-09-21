Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expands By 43.8%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 870,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $675.56 million, a P/E ratio of -845.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

