Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Drops By 21.8%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,086,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 5,227,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40,860.0 days.

Shares of VBIZF stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Viva Biotech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Get Viva Biotech alerts:

Viva Biotech Company Profile

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides EFS, gene-to-protein and gene-to-structure, medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, membrane protein targeted drug discovery, and antibody discovery services, as well as Viva Engine, a platform for lead discovery.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.