Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Decreases By 30.4%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 764,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 531.9 days.

Shares of WTBCF opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Get Whitbread alerts:

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.