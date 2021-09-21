Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Decreases By 25.8%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAPS. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

WM Technology stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 908,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,414. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

