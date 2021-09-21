Showcase (SHO) Price Down 37.1% This Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Showcase has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $241,013.93 and $94,046.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00172284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00110802 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.34 or 0.06846709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,017.09 or 1.00399671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.86 or 0.00771483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

