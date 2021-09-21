Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.44

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.44 and traded as low as C$19.30. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$19.73, with a volume of 61,237 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

The company has a market cap of C$733.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.44.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

